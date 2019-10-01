There will be a budget this year, says Britain's finance minister Javid

British finance minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday there will be a budget this year and that the government would need to keep spending under control.

At the governing Conservative Party's annual conference, Javid said if Britain left the European Union without a deal, the government would include additional action to support the economy but that he could not set out what that would look like.

