UP: SP workers protest in Gorakhpur against inflation, farmers' distress

Samajwadi Party (SP) workers on Tuesday organised a protest in Gorakhpur against inflation, unemployment, farmers' distress, women's issues, and law and order situation in the state. Hundreds of party workers gathered in the tehsil headquarters here with boards painted in the shape of onions reading "Garib ke aasu ke zimmedar do Gujarati" (two Gujaratis are responsible for the tears of the poor).

"Today we are organising a protest against the inflation, unemployment, farmers distress, women's issues, electricity bill hike and law and order situation ailing the state. We have 13 demands," Gorakhpur district SP president Prahlad Yadav told ANI. He said that the party had also taken out a protest on August 9 but the state government did not take any action on our demands.

"So, our party chief Akhilesh Yadav had asked us to take out protests in several tehsils in the state. If our demands are still not met, we will take to streets against the state government," he said. (ANI)

