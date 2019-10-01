Pak PM hints at Cabinet reshuffle

Prime Minister Imran Khan has indicated a Cabinet reshuffle after some leaders of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party complained about "non-cooperation" of some ministers in addressing people's grievances. The issue of non-cooperative attitude of ministers came up during a PTI parliamentary party meeting on Monday, a senior leader told PTI.

"Prime Minister Khan expressed unhappiness over this kind of attitude of the Cabinet members and said those unable to perform shall go," the leader said without divulging any further details. According to a Dawn newspaper report, former minister and PTI leader Asad Umar has said that Khan has hinted at his return to the Cabinet.

"When I informed the prime minister that I have ample time but no work to do, he said I will be given a new assignment very soon," the report quoted Umar as saying. Various media reports suggest that portfolios of some federal ministers like Shafqat Mehmood, Zubeda Jalal, Ijaz Shah, Fawad Chaudhry, Firdous Ashiq Awan and Nadeem Afzal Chan could be changed. PTI leader Babar Awan is likely to get some important position in the government.

