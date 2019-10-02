U.S. House committees seek to hold line on Pompeo in impeachment probe

The leaders of three U.S. House of Representatives Committeess accused Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of intimidating witnesses, and said doing so is illegal and "will constitute evidence of obstruction."

Pompeo earlier on Tuesday sternly objected to the committees' efforts to obtain depositions from five current and former State Department officials, as the Democratic-led House looks into President Donald Trump's request to Ukraine's president to investigate a domestic political rival, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)