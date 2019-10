U.S. Senator Kamala Harris raised $11.6 million for her presidential campaign in the third quarter, a slight dip from the $11.8 million she raised in the previous quarter.

Harris, who has sputtered in public opinion polls and failed to build traction over the past quarter, ended September with $10 million in cash.

