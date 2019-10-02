International Development News
Japan govt: N.Korean missile may have fired just one missile

Reuters Tokyo
Updated: 02-10-2019 08:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Japan's top government spokesman said on Wednesday the ballistic missile North Korea launched earlier in the day may have split into two before falling into waters off Japan's west coast.

The Japanese government earlier said North Korea appeared to have launched two missiles.

"At the moment, it seems that one missile was launched and that split into two and fell. We are conducting analysis for details," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference.

COUNTRY : Japan
