REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Hong Kong office workers and high-school students turned out in their hundreds under a sweltering midday sun on Wednesday to denounce a policeman for shooting and wounding a teenager during the most violent clashes in nearly four months of unrest.

NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/ North Korea fires ballistic missile, possibly from submarine, days before talks

SEOUL/TOKYO (Reuters) - North Korea fired what may have been a submarine-launched ballistic missile from off its east coast on Wednesday, a day after it announced the resumption of talks with the United States on ending its nuclear program. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ Trump impeachment probe gains steam with briefing, depositions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two former officials who were engaged in the Trump administration's dealings with Ukraine will meet with U.S. congressional committees starting this week, as the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump gains steam. USA-ELECTION-GUNS/

Democratic presidential candidates to tackle gun violence as impeachment talk looms large LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Ten of the leading contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination will gather in Las Vegas on Wednesday for an all-day forum on gun violence, tackling an issue that has increasingly become a chief concern for their party's voters.

BUSINESS USA-AUTOS-LABOR/

UAW rejects new GM offer as strike forces 6,000 Mexico layoffs (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union said on Tuesday it rejected a new comprehensive offer from General Motors Co to end a two-week-old strike, saying the automaker came up short on several fronts including wages, healthcare and temporary workers.

WEWORK-FITCH/ Fitch downgrades WeWork after aborted IPO leaves financing hole

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global credit rating agency Fitch Ratings on Tuesday downgraded WeWork's credit rating by two notches to "CCC+", putting the Softbank-backed office-sharing firm deep into junk territory a day after it abandoned an initial public offering. ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS-LEGAL/ Meghan Markle sues UK newspaper; Prince Harry attacks tabloid press

LONDON (Reuters) - Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, has started legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday newspaper over the publication of a private letter that her lawyers said was "unlawful". FILM-THE-TRUTH/

Japan's Kore-eda says 'The Truth' could only have been made with Deneuve (Reuters) - Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda found the pieces magically falling into place for his film, "The Truth", even though he had to revive a long-dormant script, get renowned actress Catherine Deneuve on board and overcome a language barrier to pull it off.

SPORTS BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-MIL/

Nats stun Hader, Brewers in NL wild-card game Washington Nationals rookie Juan Soto tracked a pitch from Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader and quickly recognized a fastball down the middle of the plate.

FOOTBALL-NFL-LAR-SEA-PREVIEW/ Seahawks put strong Thursday mark on line vs. Rams

NFL coaches generally hate playing in the Thursday night game, as there is little time to prepare after playing Sunday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/GUNS (PIX) (TV)

Democratic presidential candidates to tackle guns violence as impeachment talk swirls Ten of the leading contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination will gather in Las Vegas on Wednesday for an all-day forum on gun violence, tackling an issue that has increasingly become a chief concern for their party's voters. But the specter of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine could overshadow policy debates on the campaign trail, while also threatening to imperil negotiations between the White House and U.S. senators on an expanded background check bill for firearm purchases.

2 Oct 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/HIGHWAY (PIX) (TV)

Bolsonaro-backed highway targets heart of Brazil's Amazon Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has vowed to repave an old military highway through the heart of the Amazon rainforest, which environmentalists and scientists say will lead to catastrophic levels of deforestation.

2 Oct 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/HARRIS (TV)

White House hopeful Harris revs up Iowa ground game as poll numbers slide U.S. Senator Kamala Harris is ramping up her ground operations in the crucial early voting state of Iowa as backers and advisers fret over growing risks of the once-rising star becoming an afterthought in the crowded field of Democratic presidential contenders.

2 Oct 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT TURKEY-ERDOGAN/

Turkey's Erdogan attends meetings of consultation board, AKP executive committee Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting of the High Consultation Board (1030 GMT) and will then chair a meeting of his AK Party's central executive committee at party headquarters (1230 GMT).

2 Oct 10:30 ET, 14:30 GMT GERMANY-NETHERLANDS/ (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Merkel, Dutch Premier Mark Rutte speak to reporters in Berlin German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his cabinet for the 3rd German-Dutch government consultations before the two leaders speak to reporters.

2 Oct 10:30 ET, 14:30 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-VOLKER (TV)

US diplomat cited by Trump whistleblower on Ukraine due for deposition in Congress Kurt Volker, President Donald Trump's former envoy to Ukraine, is due to be deposed by three U.S. House of Representatives committees as part of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry into the president's dealings with Ukraine.

3 Oct CANADA-ELECTION/ (TV)

Canadian party leaders hold first French language debate during election campaign Canada's party leaders will participate in a debate in French hosted by broadcasters' TVA and LCN ahead of the Oct. 21 federal election.

2 Oct 00:00 ET BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

DENMARK-BUDGET/ Denmark's new government to present budget proposal Denmark's new left-leaning government, which has promised to increased welfare spending, will present its budget proposal.

2 Oct 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT USA-FED/ENVIRONMENT (PIX)

U.S. Fed charts its own course on climate change, too The US Federal reserve is ramping up research on the impacts of climate change and holding its first-ever conference on the subject this fall, in contrast to much of the Trump administration. Fed officials say they're reacting to demand from local businesses and community leaders for more information.

2 Oct 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT RUSSIA-ENERGY/PUTIN (PIX) (TV)

President Putin speaks at energy forum Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as Energy Week International Forum in Moscow. Other speakers include energy ministers of Russia and Iran.

2 Oct 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT USA-FED/HARKER

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Harker speaks at banking conference Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "Community Banking" before the Seventh Annual Community Banking in the 21st Century Research and Policy Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, in St. Louis, Mo.

2 Oct 13:00 ET, 17:00 GMT WTO-AIRCRAFT/

WTO to award U.S. right to retaliate against EU imports over Airbus subsidies World Trade Organization set to award the United States the right to retaliate with tariffs against EU imports over subsidies to European plane maker Airbus.

2 Oct 14:00 ET, 18:00 GMT USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams participate in moderated discussion Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion before the 2019 UC San Diego Economics Roundtable Lecture Series organized by the University of California, San Diego Economics Department, in La Jolla, Calif.

2 Oct 14:50 ET, 18:50 GMT GEORGIA-CPI/

Georgia's state statistics service to publish inflation report Georgia's state statistics service to publish inflation report for preceding month.

3 Oct TESLA-DELIVERIES/ (PIX)

Tesla reports third quarter production and deliveries Tesla is expected to report vehicle sales and deliveries for the third quarter during the first week in October. Elon Musk has told staff the company has a shot at producing 100,000 vehicles. Report timing is estimated to be Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

3 Oct RUSSIA-ENERGY/ (TV)

Moscow hosts Russian Energy Week International Forum Russian top officials take part in Energy Week International Forum. The forum is held to demonstrate the prospects of the Russian fuel and energy industry and unlock the potential of international cooperation in energy.

3 Oct CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

SAUDI-KHASHOGGI/ (PIX) (TV) Activists hold vigil on first anniversary of Khashoggi killing

Activists, U.N. Special rapporteur Agnes Callamard and Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi attend ceremony marking first anniversary of his killing at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. 2 Oct 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/MEDIA Man faces sentencing for threatening to kill Boston Globe journalists

A California man is set to be sentenced on Wednesday for threatening to kill Boston Globe journalists in retaliation for its role coordinating an editorial response by hundreds of newspapers to President Donald Trump's attacks on the media. 2 Oct 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

PEOPLE-RKELLY/ (TV) Hearing in criminal case against singer R. Kelly

A status hearing is scheduled in the racketeering and sex trafficking case against singer R. Kelly in Brooklyn federal court. Kelly is not expected to attend. 2 Oct 17:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

NEWZEALAND-SHOOTING/COURT (TV) Hearing at Christchurch high court for Australian accused of mosque massacre

Brenton Tarrant, the Australian man accused of a massacre in two mosques in Christchurch, has his next case review hearing to determine the location of his trial. 3 Oct 20:00 ET

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT USA-METOO/ (PIX) (TV)

How Hollywood has changed in the two years since #MeToo It's been two years since The New York Times and The New Yorker published sexual assault allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein. The stories helped spark the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and a drive in Hollywood for equality for women who work in front of and behind the camera. Reuters asked Hollywood celebrities, including Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, how things have changed in the past two years.

2 Oct 14:00 ET, 18:00 GMT FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON/THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD (PIX) (TV)

London Film Festival opens with 'The Personal History of David Copperfield' Armando Iannucci helps kick off the 2019 BFI London Film Festival with the European premiere of his drama 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'. Based on the Charles Dickens novel David Copperfield it stars Dev Patel in the title role, as well as Ben Whishaw and Hugh Laurie.

2 Oct 17:00 ET, 21:00 GMT FILM-SEBERG/KRISTEN STEWART (PIX) (TV)

Kristen Stewart talks ''Seberg'' Actress Kristen Stewart talks about playing actress Jean Seberg in new movie ''Seberg''- a political thriller detailing how the FBI targeted Seberg in the late 1960s because of her personal and political links to African American civil rights activist Hakim Jamal.

3 Oct DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

NEWZEALAND-MINE/ (TV) Family members of Pike River Mine victims to go underground at disaster site

The families of victims from one of New Zealand's worst industrial disasters will be allowed to re-enter the Pike River Mine, where a series of blasts killed 29 men in 2010. 3 Oct

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY HEALTH-VAPING/CDC

U.S. CDC weekly update on lung illnesses related to e-cigarettes The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates the number of confirmed and probable cases and deaths every Thursday as the investigation into what has caused the mysterious illness deepens There have been 12 deaths and 805 cases as of Sept. 24, according to the agency.

3 Oct

