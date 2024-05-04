Left Menu

Kerala's Heatwave Intensifies: Yellow Alert Issued for 12 Districts by IMD

Kerala faces high temperatures, with a yellow alert issued for 12 districts till May 6. Maximum temperatures may reach 39 degrees Celsius in some areas. Hot and humid conditions expected due to high temperature and humidity. Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts on yellow alert for warm nights. State experiencing hot weather, prompting school closures and safety measures.

  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a yellow alert for 12 out of the 14 districts in Kerala due to the likelihood of high temperature and humidity there till May 6.

IMD said the maximum temperatures were very likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius in Palakkad, around 38 degrees Celsius in Kollam, Thrissur and Kozhikode, around 37 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kannur districts and around 36 degrees Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts from May 4 to May 6.

''Hot and humid weather is very likely over these districts except in hilly areas during May 4 to May 6 due to high temperature and humidity. (YELLOW WARNING),'' it said.

It also issued a yellow alert for Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts for today due to the possibility of warm night conditions there.

The southern state has been reeling under hot weather conditions for several days leading to educational institutions being closed in Kerala till May 6.

Additionally, the government has also issued a slew of directions which include avoiding working under the sun from 11 am to 3 pm by construction workers, farmers, hawkers, etc.

It has also asked everyone to avoid exposure to sunlight during these hours of the day and remain hydrated.

