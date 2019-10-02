International Development News
PM Johnson calls for EU to embrace compromise with Britain's new proposal

Reuters London
Updated: 02-10-2019 16:41 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was submitting on Wednesday "constructive and reasonable proposals" to the European Union and that he hoped that Brussels would find room to compromise to secure a deal.

"Today in Brussels we are tabling what I believe are constructive and reasonable proposals, which provide a compromise for both sides," he told his Conservative Party's annual conference.

"And yes this is a compromise by the UK, and I hope very much that our friends understand that and compromise in their turn."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
