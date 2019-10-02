Goa CM Sawant calls for imbibing of Gandhian values

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress in Goa on Wednesday took out separate processions to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. While Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urged BJP workers to inculcate Gandhian values in themselves, the Congress accused the saffron party of destroying these values.

BJP workers, led by Sawant, conducted `Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' through Panaji city. Sawant said that Gandhi's teachings of non-violence, swadeshi and his emphasis on cleanliness continue to inspire.

"Though we celebrate 70 years of independence, we have not been able to inculcate Gandhi's values in us. Each one of us needs to do that. Cleanliness has been the dream of the father of the nation but we have not been able to achieve that till now," he lamented. He urged party workers to take a pledge to inculcate Gandhian values.

The Congress took out a march in Old Goa area. Party secretary A Chellakumar said the BJP, led by prime minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, was out to destroy Gandhi's values. "Mahatma Gandhi fought and struggled with (using) truth and non-violence. But today's government is out to destroy his values and it is the duty of every Congressman to protect and fight to uphold such values to keep our country united," he said..

