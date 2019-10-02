International Development News
New UK Brexit plan will not get EU support - Labour's Corbyn

Reuters London
Updated: 02-10-2019 20:49 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@69mib)

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said he could not see how new proposals for a Brexit deal announced earlier on Wednesday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson would get support from other European Union governments.

Corbyn also said the proposals were unspecific about how the Good Friday Agreement, the 1998 Northern Irish peace deal, would be protected.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
