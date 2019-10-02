Former Sena MLA Kokate joins NCP, to contest from Sinnar

Manikrao Kokate, former Shiv Sena MLA from Sinnar, joined the Nationalist Congress Party at a function at the NCP office here on Wednesday. The NCP announced his candidature from Sinnar seat in Nashik district for the October 21 Maharashtra assembly polls.

Some BJP workers from Paithan in Aurangabad district also joined the NCP in the presence of state unit president Jayant Patil and party leader Ajit Pawar at the function. Shiv Sena youth wing leader and former Gangapur zilla parishad member Santosh Mane, BJP youth wing state Vice President and former Paithan municipal council chairman Datta Gorde, and former chairman of the Kannad Nagar Parishad, Santosh Kolhe, a Congress leader, joined the NCP. PTI MR AW KRK KRK.

