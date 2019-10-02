International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

PM condoles death of Abu Dhabi crown prince's uncle

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 02-10-2019 22:23 IST
PM condoles death of Abu Dhabi crown prince's uncle

Image Credit: Twitter (@groupfazza)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Abu Dhabi crown prince's uncle Sheikh Suhail bin Mubarak Al Ketbi. Al Ketbi died in London on Sunday. His body was laid to rest in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

"I am deeply anguished by the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Suhail bin Mubarak Al Ketbi, the uncle of Crown Prince Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed," the prime minister tweeted. Modi said he served his nation with utmost dedication and diligence.

"My condolences to the family of the Crown Prince in this hour of grief," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019