Kejriwal meets Bhagwant Mann, discusses progress of two programmes

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met the party's Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann and took stock of the two programmes run in the state to connect with people. Sangrur MP Mann has been running two programmes in the state -- 'Bolda Punjab' and 'Sadda MP Sadda Ghar' -- to interact with people directly, sources said.

Mann, the only MP from AAP in the state, briefed Kejriwal on the progress of these two programmes. "AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann briefed me today about the party's Bolda Punjab campaign. Happy to see that the party is gaining in energy and strength," Kejriwal tweeted after meeting Mann.

Under 'Sadda MP Sadda Ghar' programme, Mann visits homes of people in his constituency and interacts with them. 'Bolda Punjab' is a dialogue programme under which he meets different sections of the people residing in various cities to know about the issues faced by them.

