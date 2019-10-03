Shivpal Yadav hints he will not merge his party with SP

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder Shivpal Yadav on Thursday hinted that he would not merge with the Samajwadi Party, which has offered to withdraw the disqualification petition against him in the state Assembly. Leader of Opposition and SP leader Ram Govind Chowdhury had given a petition to the Assembly speaker for disqualification of Shivpal Yadav last month.

He had later said that if Shivpal merged his party with SP, the petition could be withdrawn. "Why is the SP talking about withdrawing its petition," Shivpal told reporters after his address in the state Assembly when asked about SP's offer to merge his party with it.

"I have given a number of chances to the SP but now I have made my party," he added.

