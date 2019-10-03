Zelenskiy: Ukrainian candidates should take part in Donbass election

Ukraine's president Vladimir Zelenskiy said on Thursday that candidates from Ukrainian political forces should take part in an election that will be held in eastern Ukraine, currently controlled by pro-Russian rebels.

Zelenskiy made the comments two days after a breakthrough at talks between Moscow and Kyiv opened the way to the first international summit in three years being convened on ending fighting in east Ukraine.

He said that he will discuss ending war at the coming four-way talks, in which leaders of Russia, Germany, and France would also take part.

