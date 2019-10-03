SC to hear Chidambaram's plea against Delhi HC order on Friday

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea against the order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his bail plea in the INX Media case. The bench of Justice R Banumathi and Justice Hrishikesh Roy will hear the matter.

After the Delhi High Court dismissed Chidambaram's plea asserting that he might influence witnesses in the case, his counsel, Kapil Sibal, moved a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the apex court on Thursday, seeking an urgent hearing in the matter. Refuting the contentions put forth by the High Court, the former Finance Minister, in the petition, has asserted that he has not influenced any witnesses or accused in the case.

"A mere apprehension without there being substantial evidence and particulars of an accused approaching any witness are not enough to deny bail to an accused," the petition read. Alluding to certain inputs submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to the court in a sealed cover, the petition said: "The liberty has thus been denied on the basis of the baseless, anonymous and unverified allegation made behind the petitioner's (Chidambaram) back."

Chidambaram said that the submissions made by the agency in the sealed cover were "highly objectionable and against all canons of fair play and justice." The Congress leader is facing probe for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union Finance Minister.

While the CBI is probing the corruption allegations, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into money laundering allegations against him in the case. The CBI arrested Chidambaram on August 21 following which he was sent to judicial custody, which was extended to October 17 by a Delhi Court on Thursday. (ANI)

Also Read: INX Media corruption case: CBI opposes P Chidambaram's bail plea in HC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)