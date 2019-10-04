International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.S. Energy Secretary Perry expected to announce resignation next month -Politico

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 04-10-2019 05:34 IST
U.S. Energy Secretary Perry expected to announce resignation next month -Politico

Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is expected to announce his resignation in November, Politico reported on Thursday, citing three unnamed people familiar with his plans.

It said while Perry's contacts with Ukraine have drawn him into the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump by House of Representatives Democrats, the three people said his expected departure was not related to the Ukraine controversy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019