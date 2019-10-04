Telangana bypoll: EC orders transfer of Suryapet dist police chief

The Election Commission on Friday directed the Telangana government to transfer Suryapet district police chief Venkateshwarlu to a "non-election" related post, sources said The EC further directed that IPS officer R Bhasaran be posted there, they said.

The decision, the sources said, was taken following inputs received from the ground election machinery. The Huzurnagar assembly constituency in Suryapet district is going for a bypoll on October 21.

Twenty-eight contestants, including three women, are in the fray. PTI NAB AQS

