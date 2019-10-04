Delhi Cong's poll preparations: Booth level meetings in 70 Assembly segments from Oct 9

The Delhi Congress will kick start its preparation for the Assembly polls scheduled early next year by holding booth level meetings in each of the 70 constituencies from the next week, even as the new city head of the party is yet to be named. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Delhi Congress P C Chacko met with district presidents and the media team on Friday and discussed with them preparations for the coming Assembly elections in the city.

"I met the district presidents, the media team and the spokesperson to discuss plans and allotted them work. The elections are round the corner and we can not afford to wait any longer for the new president and work should not suffer," Chacko said A decision about the appointment of the new president of the Delhi Congress is pending with party's national president Sonia Gandhi. The post of the Delhi Congress president fell vacant after the demise of incumbent Sheila Dikshit in July.

Gandhi in the last one month held several rounds of meetings with senior leaders of the Delhi Congress to choose an eligible candidate to head the party in the city. Chacko said he will meet the Congress president in the next few days.

I expect that the name of the Delhi Congress president could be announced soon, he added. "In the meanwhile, we have decided to start work with holding of booth level meetings in each of the 70 Assembly constituencies from October 9," Chacko said.

A schedule of booth level meetings was drawn in the meeting with district presidents. There are five Assembly segments in each district and there will be five booth level meetings in each one of them, he said. Chacko said all booth level workers will attend these 70 meetings.

The Congress had managed to increase its vote share in the 2019 Lok sabha polls and pushed the AAP to the second place in five of the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi. The party, which was hopeful to further revive its electoral fortunes in Delhi in the Assembly polls, was dealt a rude shock with the demise of Dikshit.

Since then, the party leaders and workers are struggling to get their acts together in view of the elections which are now barely four months away.

