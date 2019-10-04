Cong issues show cause notice to Rae Bareli MLA for attending UP Assembly's special session

The Congress on Friday issued a show cause notice to Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh for defying whip and attending the 36-hour special session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It has asked her to submit the reply within two days.

"The party had decided to boycott the two-day session of the House and had also issued a whip to ensure that no MLA attends it. You were also informed about it individually but you defied the party instructions," Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu said in the notice. "You defied party whip and took part in the proceedings. This amounts to indiscipline and anti-party activity," Lallu said, asking her to submit reply in two days or else action will be taken against her.

The Congress MLA who had remained absent from Congress's Gandhi Jayanti functions led by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on October 2, surprised all by attending the proceedings of the House the same evening, "rising above party lines". Aditi Singh has been provided Y-Plus category security, a day after she attended the special session.

"On the recommendations of the district committee for the purpose, Y Plus category security has been extended to MLA Aditi Singh," Rae Bareli SP Swapnil Mamgai said. Aditi Singh had sought adequate security after her motorcade was attacked on May 14. She had been accompanying zila panchayat members for a floor test when her convoy was attacked, allegedly by the sitting chairman, Awadesh Singh.

The SUV in which Aditi Singh was travelling overturned and she had sustained minor injuries. She had lodged a complaint and in August, the Rae Bareli Police had arrested accomplices of Awadesh Singh. In Rae Bareli, Youth Congress workers staged a protest against her on Friday evening and raised slogans demanding her resignation from the party.

"The local unit workers are unhappy over the manner in which she remained absent from the party programme in Lucknow and instead attended the session in assembly," Congress spokesman Lalaash Kiran Pratap Singh said. The workers who squatted on roads carried placards with slogans against the Congress MLA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)