Trump says U.S. has granted Polish entry into visa waiver program

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday he had officially allowed Polish entry into a U.S. visa waiver program.

Trump said last month that he would grant Poland access to the State Department's Visa Waiver Program, which grants citizens of participating countries travel to the United States for business or tourism for up to 90 days without a visa.

