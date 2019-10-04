International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Ecuador president refuses to scrap fuel measure causing protests

Reuters Quito
Updated: 04-10-2019 22:34 IST
Ecuador president refuses to scrap fuel measure causing protests

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno said on Friday he was open to talks with protesters but would not withdraw his decision to cut fuel subsidies that have triggered the worst unrest in years.

"Conversation, of course. There will be mechanisms to ease the impact on some sectors," he told reporters in the coastal city of Guayaquil. "We're ready to do that, but under no circumstances will we change the measure."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Ecuador
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019