Ashok Tanwar in Congress star campaigners list for Haryana

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and party leaders Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among party's "star campaigners" for the forthcoming assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra. Former Haryana party chief Ashok Tanwar, who has expressed unhappiness over ticket distribution, and has resigned from all assigned responsibilities and committees, is also in the list of star campaigners for the state.

The list also includes party chief ministers Capt Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel. Party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Salman Khurshid, and Pramod Tiwari also figure in the list.

The list for Haryana includes state leaders - former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, party's communications incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala and former MP Deepender Singh Hooda. For Maharashtra assembly elections, party's star campaigners include former Union Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and former chief ministers of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan.

The Maharashtra list also includes actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha. . Polling in Haryana and Maharashtra will take place on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24. (ANI)

Also Read: We are concerned with continued detention in custody of Congress leader P Chidambaram: Former PM Manmohan Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)