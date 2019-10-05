CPI (M) announces candidates for Maharashtra Assembly elections

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday announced its first list of eight candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The party has fielded N Adam from Solapur Central, JP Gavit from Kalwan, DL Karad from Nashik (W), Vinod Nikole from Dahanu, J Mali from Shahada, S Khandare (W) from Partur, K Bhavar from Shahapur and K Narayanan from Andheri (W).

In an official statement, the CPI (M) stated, " The main objectives of the CPI(M) in this election are-- to defeat the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance; to increase the strength of the CPI(M) and other left parties and to establish a secular government in the State." Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes results will take place on October 24. (ANI)

Also Read: BJP calls meeting to discuss candidates for Haryana polls on Sunday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)