Opposition Vetevendosje leads Kosovo poll -preliminary results

Kosovo opposition Vetevendosje party is set to come first in the parliamentary election with 26 percent of votes, slightly ahead of the Democratic League of Kosovo party which won 25 pct of votes, preliminary results showed.

Election Commission results based on 80% of votes counted showed Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) coming third with 21.15 percent, while a list headed by the outgoing prime minister, Ramush Haradinaj, won 11.6 percent of votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)