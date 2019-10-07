International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Opposition Vetevendosje leads Kosovo poll -preliminary results

Reuters Prishtina
Updated: 07-10-2019 03:04 IST
Opposition Vetevendosje leads Kosovo poll -preliminary results

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Kosovo opposition Vetevendosje party is set to come first in the parliamentary election with 26 percent of votes, slightly ahead of the Democratic League of Kosovo party which won 25 pct of votes, preliminary results showed.

Election Commission results based on 80% of votes counted showed Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) coming third with 21.15 percent, while a list headed by the outgoing prime minister, Ramush Haradinaj, won 11.6 percent of votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Kosovo
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019