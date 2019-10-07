International Development News
Haryana: Former minister Sampat Singh resigns from Congress

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, former Haryana Minister Prof Sampat Singh resigned from Congress on Monday.

ANI Hisar (Haryana)
Updated: 07-10-2019 16:59 IST
Sampat Singh addressing a press conference on Monday in Hisar. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, former Haryana Minister Prof Sampat Singh resigned from Congress on Monday. The veteran politician alleged that the party overlooked him and many other deserving candidates during ticket allocation.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said, "Only the supporters of leaders like Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Kuldeep Bishoi have been given tickets." "For example, Ram Niwas Ghorela from Barwala, Naresh Selwal from Uklana Mandi should have got tickets but they were overlooked," he said.

Singh stated that he will be consulting party workers and then determine the next course of action. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
