Trump says 'too costly' to back Kurdish forces in Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday defended his administration's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria, saying it was too costly to keep supporting U.S-allied Kurdish-led forces in the region fighting the Islamic State.

"The Kurds fought with us, but were paid massive amounts of money and equipment to do so. They have been fighting Turkey for decades," Trump said in a series of tweets.

"Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out."

Also Read: NEWSMAKER-Treason! Arrest him! The Democratic lawmaker who enrages Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)