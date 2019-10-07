International Development News
House Democrats subpoena Pentagon, White House budget office for Ukraine documents

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 07-10-2019 21:56 IST
U.S. House Democrats on Monday issued subpoenas to the Pentagon and the White House budget office as part of their impeachment inquiry, requesting documents related to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withhold military assistance for Ukraine.

In a pair of subpoenas, the House intelligence committee said the Department of Defense and the White Office of Management and Budget must turn over the documents by Oct. 15.

COUNTRY : United States
