Rajnath Singh, French President discuss key aspects of defense partnership

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held talks with President of the French Republic, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, in Paris on October 8, 2019. Raksha Mantri had arrived in Paris on Monday for a two-day official visit to France. During the talks, the two leaders comprehensively discussed key aspects of bilateral defense partnership and resolved to continue strengthening the ties between the two countries. "I thanked President Macron for his strong support to further intensifying our strategic partnership, especially in the defense sector, with India and for our 'Make in India' initiatives", Shri Rajnath Singh said after the meeting. Raksha Mantri also thanked the French President for the strong support by France to India's strategic interests and principles, including in fighting terrorism.

Earlier, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on his arrival in Paris had tweeted that France is India's important strategic partner and its special relationship with India goes far beyond the realm of formal ties. Raksha Mantri also said that his visit to France is aimed at expanding the existing strategic partnership between both the countries.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh also expressed his deepest condolences, on behalf of the Indian Government and its people, upon the demise of former French President Mr. Jacques Chirac, saying Mr. Chirac had played a decisive role in forging India-France Strategic Partnership.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will later participate in the Rafale fighter aircraft handing over ceremony at Merignac in Bordeaux along with French Minister of Armed Forces Ms. Florence Parly. Raksha Mantri is also scheduled to perform the 'Shastra Puja' on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami before flying a sortie in the Rafale fighter aircraft.

(With Inputs from PIB)