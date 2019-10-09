International Development News
U.S.'s Pompeo urges Iraq's prime minister to tackle protesters’ grievances

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 09-10-2019 07:09 IST
US Secretary of the state Michael Pompeo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to "exercise maximum restraint" and "address protesters' grievances" after more than 100 people were killed in recent demonstrations, the State Department said on Tuesday. "The secretary lamented the tragic loss of life over the past few days and urged the Iraqi government to exercise maximum restraint," the department said in a statement.

Pompeo encouraged Abdul Mahdi "to take immediate steps to address the protesters' grievances by enacting reforms and tackling corruption," it said. The U.S. statement said Pompeo and Abdul Mahdi spoke "recently."

COUNTRY : United States
