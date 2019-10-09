On Kanshi Ram's 13th death anniversary, Mayawati urges cadres to take on casteist forces

BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday offered tributes to party founder Kanshi Ram on his 13th death anniversary and urged cadres to take on the challenge of casteist forces. She also pledged to fulfil the dreams of Kanshi Ram and take forward his legacy of Dalit emancipation.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister offered tributes to the late leader at the Prerna Kendra here and addressed party workers. "We have to meet the challenges posed by casteist forces and deal with it with prudence," Mayawati said.

In a Twitter message, she said Kanshi Ram, the founder of the minority community groups like BAMSEF, Dalit Shoshit Samaj Sangharsh Samiti (DS4) and BSP, will be paid tributes across the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh. "His struggle was in favour of the neglected. Our (Dalit) vote and your rule will not work," she said.

In another tweet, Mayawati said Kanshi Ram was dedicated to the cause of self-respect propounded by B R Ambedkar. "Kanshi Ramji was dedicated to the movement of self-respect and dignity propounded by Bhimrao Ambedkar and he knew that the casteist and narrow forces would continue to challenge the BSP movement by means of material, price, punishment, discrimination, which has to be met wit prudence," she said.

