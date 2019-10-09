International Development News
Sudhanshu Trivedi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 09-10-2019 16:26 IST
Sudhanshu Trivedi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Sudhanshu Trivedi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha in by-election from Uttar Pradesh today. BJP national spokesperson elected to fill the seat which fell vacant following death of former Union minister Arun Jaitley.

Sudhanshu Trivedi had done PhD in Mechanical Engineering and he served as a faculty in Mechanical Engineering department in a couple of Indian Universities.

