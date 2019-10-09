Sudhanshu Trivedi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh

Sudhanshu Trivedi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha in by-election from Uttar Pradesh today. BJP national spokesperson elected to fill the seat which fell vacant following death of former Union minister Arun Jaitley.
Sudhanshu Trivedi had done PhD in Mechanical Engineering and he served as a faculty in Mechanical Engineering department in a couple of Indian Universities.
