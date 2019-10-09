Maha polls: NCP supports independent candidate in Karmala

The NCP on Wednesday asked its rank and file to support independent candidate Sanjay Vitthalrao Shinde in Solapur's Karmala Assembly segment. The NCP had named Sanjay Krushnrao Patil (Ghatnekar) as its candidate from the seat. Patil was asked to withdraw his nomination, but it did not happen due to "some technical difficulties", the opposition party said in a statement.

"The NCP has decided to support Sanjaymama Vitthalrao Shinde (independent candidate) in the Karmala constituency. Hence, all the leaders, office-bearers and workers should ensure the victory of Sanjaymama Vitthalrao Shinde (symbol - apple) in the election," the party urged in a statement.

The NCP is contesting the October 21 Assembly election in alliance with the Congress and other like-minded parties. The poll result is expected to be out on October 24..

