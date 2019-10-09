International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

We back BJP because there is no alternative: Ramdas Athawale

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 09-10-2019 19:23 IST
We back BJP because there is no alternative: Ramdas Athawale

Union minister and Dalit leader Ramdas Athawale said on Wednesday that his outfit had to continue to support the BJP-led ruling alliance in Maharashtra as there was no other option. Athawale heads a faction of the Republican Party of India (RPI), founded by Dr B R Ambedkar.

"I have no other political choice, so I am with BJP in this (Maharashtra Assembly) election," Athawale, known for his candid way of speaking, told a Marathi news channel. "But the association with the BJP is not merely electoral and for power, I am with them over various social issues as well," he added.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice also refuted rumours of his wife Seema entering into politics. "She does attend some rallies and party functions. It does not mean she will join active politics. She looks after my house and helps me remain active in politics," Athawale said to a question..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019