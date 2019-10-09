We back BJP because there is no alternative: Ramdas Athawale

Union minister and Dalit leader Ramdas Athawale said on Wednesday that his outfit had to continue to support the BJP-led ruling alliance in Maharashtra as there was no other option. Athawale heads a faction of the Republican Party of India (RPI), founded by Dr B R Ambedkar.

"I have no other political choice, so I am with BJP in this (Maharashtra Assembly) election," Athawale, known for his candid way of speaking, told a Marathi news channel. "But the association with the BJP is not merely electoral and for power, I am with them over various social issues as well," he added.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice also refuted rumours of his wife Seema entering into politics. "She does attend some rallies and party functions. It does not mean she will join active politics. She looks after my house and helps me remain active in politics," Athawale said to a question..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)