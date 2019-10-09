International Development News
EU's Barnier says sealing Brexit deal would be "very difficult"

Reuters Brussels
Updated: 09-10-2019 19:58 IST
The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said sealing a Brexit deal with Britain ahead of Oct. 31 would be "very difficult" and that the bloc cannot accept the latest proposal from London.

"To put things frankly, we are not really in a position to be able to find agreement with the UK," he told the European Parliament.

He said he would be available 24/7 in the coming days to try to seal a deal, which was "still possible" with political will.

