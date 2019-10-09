Issue postal stamp on Parrikar: Goa CM urges Dept of Posts

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday appealed to the Department of Posts to release a commemorative postal stamp on former state CM late Manohar Parrikar, who had also served as the Defence Minister. "A postal stamp featuring Parrikar should be released in order to acknowledge his contribution towards the country and the state development in varied capacities as Defence Minister and Chief Minister," Sawant said while speaking at an event organised to mark World Post Day.

"It would be a great honour to the leader, who dedicated his entire life for the state and the nation," he added. Parrikar, 63, died in March this year, after suffering from pancreatic ailment. He had served as the defence minister from November 2014 to March 2017.

He was the chief minister of Goa from 2000 to 2005, then from 2012 to November 2014 and from March 2017 to March 2019..

