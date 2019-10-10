International Development News
Development News Edition
Islamic State will not have presence in northeast Syria- Erdogan

Reuters Istanbul
Updated: 10-10-2019 16:40 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he guaranteed that Islamic State jihadists will not have a presence in northeast Syria after Turkey completes its offensive against a Kurdish militia in the region.

In a speech to officials from his AK Party, Erdogan said Islamic States prisoners who need to be kept captive will be held in prison and those accepted by their own countries will be returned home.

COUNTRY : Turkey
