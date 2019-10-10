President lauds contribution of Army Aviation Corps towards nation-building

In his capacity as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the Hon'ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind presented colors to the Army Aviation Corps on 10 Oct 2019 in a ceremonial parade, held at Army Aviation Base, Nasik Road. The colors were received by Combat Army Aviation Training School on behalf of the Army Aviation Corps. Speaking on the occasion, he complimented the Army Aviation Corps and lauded their immense contribution towards nation-building.

Army Aviation Corps is the youngest corps of the Indian Army. However, in the last 32 years, it has excelled in all spheres and proved their mettle in various operations. Immediately after its raising in 1986, the Army Aviation Corps proved its impeccable combat credentials during 'Operation Pawan' in Sri Lanka. The Siachen Glacier has been the ultimate operational frontier for the Corps since 1984. Routinely operating at 20000 feet and above in extremely challenging conditions, the highly skilled and motivated pilots of the Corps have been supporting 'Operation Meghdoot' with skill and dedication.

The President congratulated Lieutenant General Kanwal Kumar, Director General and Colonel Commandant of Army Aviation and all ranks (both serving and retired) for their devotion to duty and professional conduct.

The ceremony was witnessed by Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra and various civil and military dignitaries. General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General PS Rajeshwar, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Lieutenant General SK Saini, GOC-in-C Southern Command and Lieutenant General PC Thimmaya, GOC-in-C ARTRAC alongwith a large number of serving officers and veterans witnessed the grand ceremony and helicopter fly past.

(With Inputs from PIB)