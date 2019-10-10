International Development News
Development News Edition
Netanyahu condemns "Turkish invasion of Kurdish areas" in Syria

Reuters Jerusalem
Updated: 10-10-2019 17:56 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@orlygogo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday condemned Turkey's military incursion against a Kurdish militia in northeast Syria and cautioned about the possibility of ethnic cleansing.

"Israel strongly condemns the Turkish invasion of the Kurdish areas in Syria and warns against the ethnic cleansing of the Kurds by Turkey and its proxies," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter. "Israel is prepared to extend humanitarian assistance to the gallant Kurdish people."

COUNTRY : Israel
