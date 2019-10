DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 10

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

** ASHABAT - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Turkmenistan. ** ATHENS - President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev to attend the summit meeting of the heads of State of the Arraiolos Group (to Oct. 11). ** NEW DELHI - Foreign Minister of Thailand Don Pramudwinai arrived on Wednesday for a three-day visit to India aimed at boosting bilateral relations (to Oct. 11). ** KIEV - Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko and his Netherlands counterpart Stef Blok have a news conference in Kiev - 1000 GMT. ** COPENHAGEN - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on a visit to Denmark, holds news conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen - 1600 GMT. SINGAPORE - 18th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Science, Technology and Innovation(AMMSTI-18) (to Oct 11). SYDNEY - Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte visits Australia and meets Australian counterpart Scott Morrison (to Oct 11). NOVI SAD - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev meet for talks in the northern Serbia city of Novi Sad - 1000 GMT.

CANBERRA, Australia - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte gives a keynote address at the Lowy Institute on the topic of "Middle Powers: The last defenders of the international rules-based order." ATHENS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg travels to Athens to meet with the President of Greece, Prokopios Pavlopoulos, and the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. - 1700 GMT BAKU - Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia will visit Azerbaijan. LIMA - Chilean President Sebastian Pinera visits Peru to discuss bilateral relations with President Martin Vizcarra. NUR-SULTAN - Prime Minister of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan (to Oct. 12). GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World day against death penalty. GLOBAL - World sight day. FIJI – 49th anniversary of independence.

RIYADH - Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia. REYKJAVIK - U.S. Energy Secretary Perry to speak at Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik (to Oct. 13). ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan – The CIS Council of Foreign Ministers will meet in Ashgabat.

LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

ISTANBUL - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg travels to Istanbul, will meet with senior Turkish leaders - 1030 GMT. STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia - European Council President Donald Tusk visits Slovakia, where he will make a speech at the end of the first day of a summit hosted by think tank GLOBSEC - 1800 GMT. MAMALLAPURAM, TAMIL NADU, India - Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Indian Prime Minister during a two-day long summit in the southern state of Tamil Nadu (to Oct 13).

STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia - Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, Slovakian central bank governor and member of the ECB governing council Peter Kazimir, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Vice-President of the European Commission for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis, European Investment Bank Vice-President Vazil Hudak will speak at the annual Tatra Summit conference (to Oct. 12). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12 BALI - 17th anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13

** RIYADH - Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia. ** PARIS - President of France Emmanuel Macron meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Elysee to discuss European matters ahead of next week's crucial EU Summit. KATHMANDU - Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Nepal and meets Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 9th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. Poland - Polish Senate election.

Poland - Election for Polish Sejm. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 14 ** NEW DELHI - Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima to embark on a five-day visit to India on the invitation of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (to Oct. 18).

RIYADH - Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia. ISLAMABAD - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Pakistan (to Oct. 18). LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

SANTIAGO – APEC finance ministers' meeting (to Oct. 15). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15 GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women.

LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council (Art. 50) meeting MAPUTO - Election for President. MAPUTO - Election for Mozambican Assembly. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16

BRUSSELS - The presidents of the European Council and the European Commission – Donald TUSK and Jean-Claude Juncker, Nicos Anastasiades (Cyprus), Boyko Borissov (Bulgaria), Klaus Iohannis (Romania), Krisjanis Kariņs (Latvia), Angela Merkel (Germany), Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Greece), Andrej Plenkovic (Croatia), and Leo Varadkar (Ireland) have been invited - 1030 GMT. GLOBAL - World food day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 GIBRALTAR - Gibraltarian parliament election. GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty.

BRUSSELS - EU European Council meeting (to Oct. 18) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18 JERUSALEM – Eight anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – Eight anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Senators election Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Deputies election Bolivia – President election BERN - Referendum election. BERN - Election for Swiss National Council. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 21 OTTAWA - Election for Canadian House of Commons. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23 BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jeans Stoltenberg holds a news conference ahead of a two-day meeting of the military alliance's defence ministers. LIBYA – Eight anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – Eight anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. Botswana - Botswana National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24 BRUSSELS - NATO Defence ministers meet in Brussels (to Oct. 25). SOCHI - Russia hosts Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25 SYDNEY - Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama to attend dinner in Sydney.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 URUGUAY – President election.

URUGUAY - Uruguayan Chamber of Representatives election. OMAN - Omani Consultative Assembly election.

BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Chamber of Deputies. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Senate. BUENOS AIRES - Election for President. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29

GREECE - European and Arab officials meet in Athens to discuss issues ranging from climate change to migration and sustainable development. (to Oct 30). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31 BANGKOK – ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (to Nov 4).

ISTANBUL, Turkey - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit Turkey. BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam (to Nov. 4). LONDON - UK Speaker of the House John Bercow will step down on 31-Oct-2019.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1 ATHENS - Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Greece.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4 GENEVA - OECD Economic Surveys: Switzerland 2019 - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

BUDAPEST - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Hungary. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. SANTIAGO, Chile - Heads of states from participants in the year-long Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum gather for final meeting (to Nov 17).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13 ** WASHINGTON D.C. - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pay an official visit to Washington and meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

HAVANA - Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia begin their first state visit to Cuba where they will attend the celebrations of Havana's 500 years of founding. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting. SANTIAGO - China's President Xi Jinping in an official visit to Chile meets Chile's President Sebastian Pinera.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17 BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives election. SRI LANKA -Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21 BANGKOK - Pope Francis meets Thai king Vajiralongkorn during his official visit to Thailand. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. BANGKOK - Pope Francis attends welcome ceremony by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and will give a speech on the second day of his visit.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

NAGOYA, Japan - Japan hosts a two-day meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers in Nagoya (to Nov. 23). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23 TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov 26). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24 TOKYO - Pope Francis departs for Nagasaki to speak at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park and hold a Holy Mass - 2200 GMT.

TOKYO - Pope Francis arrives in Tokyo from Hiroshima ahead of his Tokyo agenda, including meeting Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - 1310 GMT. SWITZERLAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 TOKYO - Pope Francis meets Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, authorities, and the Diplomatic Corps at the prime minister's office.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26 ** VILNIUS - President of Ukrain Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Lithuania.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

NAMIBIA – Referendum election. NAMIBIA - Namibian National Assembly election.

