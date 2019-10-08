Modi-Xi Jinping summit: Stalin wishes positive impact

DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday said the upcoming Indo-China summit to be held at Mamallapuram near here is a thing of pride for Tamil Nadu and wished a positive impact for the global community from the meet. Stalin, Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly said like India, China was also home to an ancient civilisation and culture.

"The summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping to be held in Tamil Nadu is a thing for pride for the State," he said in a statement. The second informal summit between Prime Minister Modi and the Chinese President is set to kick off at Mamallapuram on October 11.

Ancient rulers of Tamil Nadu-Pallavas and Chola emperor Rajaraja had links with China, he said adding about 2000-year-old Chinese coins were discovered in the State. Tamil Nadu and China had trade ties dating back to many centuries and Chinese monk Hiuen Tsang had visited Kancheepuram and the summit was now set to be held in Mamallapuram which falls under Kancheepuram district, he said.

Hailing Mamallapuram as an artistic town that was recognized as a World Heritage site, Stalin thanked the Central government for choosing Tamil Nadu for the informal meet. The DMK chief said, "let the talks bring light (indicating a positive impact) not only for the two nations but also to the global community."

