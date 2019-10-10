Following are the top stories at 6.30 pm

BOM23 MH-LD SHAH Shah asks Rahul, Pawar to clarify stand on Art 370 abrogation

Sangli/Solapur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed the Modi government's "great job" of "integrating" India by scrapping Article 370, and asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar to clarify whether they were for or against it.

DEL29 DL-SHIVINDER-ARREST Former Fortis promoter Shivender Singh arrested in fraud case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested former promoter of Fortis Healthcare Shivinder Singh and three others in an alleged fraud case, officials said.

DEL21 IT-KAR-2NDLD RAIDS I-T raids at ex-Karnataka dy CM's residence, others in tax evasion probe

Bengaluru: In coordinated raids, more than 300 Income Tax sleuths swooped down on premises linked to two prominent Congress leaders in Karnataka - former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara and former MP R L Jalappa's son J Rajendra.

DEL18 MEA-TURKEY India slams Turkey for its 'unilateral military offensive' in northeast Syria

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it was "deeply concerned" over the "unilateral military offensive" by Turkey in northeastern Syria and asserted that the action can undermine stability in the region as well as the fight against terrorism.

DEL11 COURT-2NDLD RAHUL Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in defamation case

Surat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had been abroad for few days, on Thursday appeared before a magisterial court here and pleaded not guilty in a criminal defamation case filed against him for his "why do all thieves share Modi surname" remarks.

BOM25 MH-LD SITHARAMAN FM faces angry PMC depositors; says will amend laws if needed

Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who faced angry depositors of scam-hit PMC Bank here on Thursday, announced setting up of a panel to recommend legislative changes to ensure better governance at co-operative banks.

CAL8 WB-LD MURDER-RSS Triple murder in Murshidabad takes political turn; RSS, BJP claim victim their supporter

Murshidabad (WB): The gruesome triple murder of a school teacher and his family in Murshidabad district took on a political colour on Thursday with the BJP targeting the Mamata Banerjee government over the killings and its ideological mentor RSS claiming the teacher was their supporter.

DEL27 HEALTH-VARDHAN-BUDGET Vardhan urges states to raise healthcare spending by at least 8 pc of budget

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday urged the states to increase healthcare spending to a minimum 8 per cent of the budget so as to achieve the targeted public health expenditure of 2.5 per cent of the GDP by 2025.

DEL6 JK-POLITICIANS-LD RELEASE JK admin releases three politicians from detention

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday released three politicians who were under detention since August 5 when the Centre abrogated the special status granted to the state under the Constitution, officials said.

LEGAL

LGM1 KL-HC-CHURCH HC directs Ernakulam district admin to hand over church key to orthodox faction

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Ernakulam district administration to hand over the key of a church in nearby Piravom to the orthodox faction.

LGD8 SC-MEDICAL ADMISSION Intimate foreign medical students about admissions in India by August 15 every year: SC to Centre

New Delhi: Taking serious note of delay in communication to medical students from foreign countries as also the North East regarding admissions to government colleges, the Supreme Court has directed the Centre that they be informed about the status by August 15 every year, giving them time to join.

LGD9 CONSUMER-SCHOOL NCDRC pulls up school for not issuing transfer certificate to student; imposes Rs 50k fine

New Delhi: Apex consumer commission NCDRC has come down heavily on Doon Valley International Public School, Himachal Pradesh, for not issuing transfer certificate on time to a class IX student who lost an academic year due to the delay, and directed it to pay Rs 50,000 to her.

FOREIGN

FGN13: UN-INDIA-LD TERROR United Nations: In a veiled attack on Pakistan, India has condemned any direct or indirect financial assistance to terrorists and terror groups by nations that enables them to pursue their activities, including in defending criminal cases against them.

FGN31 UK-MQM-HUSSAIN

Scotland Yard charges MQM founder Altaf Hussain with encouraging terrorism London: Scotland Yard on Thursday charged the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain, living in exile in the UK, with an offence of encouraging terrorism in connection with a speech relayed to followers in Pakistan. By Aditi Khanna

FGN15: PAK-KARTARPUR

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday said no date has been fixed so far for the inauguration of the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor, even as it assured that it will be open "on time" on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev next month.

FGN22: PAK-IMRAN-MIDEAST Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit Iran and Saudi Arabia later this month as part of Islamabad's efforts to defuse the increasing tensions in the Middle East, according to a media report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)