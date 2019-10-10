Trump says will meet with Chinese vice premier at White House on Friday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House on Friday, the second of two-days of high-level U.S. China trade talks aimed at averting scheduled increases in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

"Big day of negotiations with China. They want to make a deal, but do I? I meet with the Vice Premier tomorrow at The White House," Trump said on Twitter.

