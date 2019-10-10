Trump says will meet top Chinese trade envoy on Friday

President Donald Trump announced Thursday he will meet with China's trade envoy as the two sides pursue fraught negotiations to resolve their escalating trade war. "Big day of negotiations with China. They want to make a deal but do I?" Trump said on Twitter.

"I meet with the vice premier tomorrow at the White House." Markets had gyrated overnight following a media report that Chinese delegation could cut short its visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)