Mothers should discourage giving junk food to Kids: Guv Hyderabad,Oct 10 (PTI)Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday stressed the need for people to eat traditional foods to avoid obesity and malnutrition. She also appealed to the people of Telangana to go in for nutritious food.

"..We should all be healthy," she said at the 'Alai Balai' event here. Describing 'Alai Balai' as an apolitical event, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said people should live in peace and harmony.

Dattatreya said he will try to link Himachal Pradesh and Telangana culturally and industrially. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and former Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao,Telangana Minister T Srinivas Yadav and prominent leaders from various political parties also spoke.

The 'Alai Balai' event includes felicitation of prominent personalities from different spheres of life (awardees and players) besides cultural programmes by noted artistes from Telangana followed by lunch with exclusive Telangana delicacies The event was organised by Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya's daughter Vijaya Laxmi. Dattatreya has been organising the Alai Balai for many years now..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)