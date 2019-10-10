New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm SRINAGAR DEL6 JK-POLITICIANS-LD RELEASE JK admin releases three politicians from detention Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday released three politicians who were under detention since August 5 when the Centre abrogated the special status granted to the state under the Constitution, officials said. NEW DELHI DEL34 DL-SHIVINDER-LD ARREST Former Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh arrested in fraud case New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh and three others in an alleged fraud case, officials said. JHANSI DES32 UP-SP-2NDLD ENCOUNTER 'Nathuram Raj' in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Jhansi (UP): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, saying there is not "Ram Raj" but "Nathuram Raj" in the state, a day after he visited the family of a youth killed in a police encounter over alleged illegal sand mining. HARIDWAR DES28 UKD-CHINMAYANAND-PARISHAD Akhara Parishad comes out in support of Chinmayanand Haridwar: Apex body of ascetics Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad came out in support of former Union minister Chinmayanand on Thursday saying he had been framed in the sexual harassment case.

CHANDIGARH DES13 PB-OPPOSITION-POLICE ATTACK Oppn attacks Cong govt over brutal assault on Punjab Police team by villagers in Haryana Chandigarh: The opposition parties in Punjab on Thursday targeted the Congress government over the brutal assault on policemen by villagers in Haryana, with the saffron party alleging that the incident depicted the "complete failure" on the part of the state police in effectively tackling criminals. CHANDIGARH DES41 POLL-HR-CONG MANIFESTO Hry's main oppn Cong to release poll manifesto on Friday; focus on farmers, poor Chandigarh: Haryana's main opposition Congress will release its poll manifesto here on Friday and it will focus on addressing the issued being faced by the state's farmers, poor, women and youngsters, a party leader said.

SRINAGAR DEL31 JK-TOURISM Tourism stakeholders not upbeat about lifting of travel restrictions in Kashmir Srinagar: Tourism stakeholders in Kashmir are not upbeat about the revival of the sector even after the state government withdrew its security advisory of August 2 which had asked tourists in the Valley to leave. NEW DELHI DES26 DL-KEJRIWAL-LD SUMMIT (R) Kejriwal to address C-40 Climate Change Summit through video conference New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the C-40 Climate Change Summit through a video conference on Friday after the Ministry of External Affairs denied him permission to visit Denmark, a statement said on Thursday.

NEW DELHI LGD11 DL-HC-CONSENT Jilting a lover not an offence, says HC New Delhi: Jilting a lover despite sexual relationship, however abhorrent it may seem, is not an offence, the Delhi High Court has observed. GURGAON DES36 NCR-COW SMUGGLING Cattle smugglers open fire at vigilantes, Bajrang Dal member hurt Gurgaon (Haryana): A Bajrang Dal member was Thursday injured when alleged cattle smugglers opened fire at vigilantes chasing their mini-truck, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)