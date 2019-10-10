International Development News
Development News Edition
House Democrats issue subpoenas for two indicted Giuliani associates

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 10-10-2019 22:11 IST
House Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday subpoenaed two of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's associates who were arrested and charged over campaign finance violations. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two foreign-born Florida businessmen, had been asked to appear before House investigators Thursday and Friday but declined to appear.

The two had been planning to fly to Vienna on Wednesday night, a source familiar with the matter said. The heads of three House committees said Parnas and Fruman must hand over key documents by Oct. 16 and are expected to testify to Congress "at a later date," they said in a statement.

COUNTRY : United States
