Trump says mediating between Turkey and the Kurds is one of three U.S. options

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday mediating a deal between Turkey and the Kurds is one of three options available to the United States after Turkey's offensive in northeast Syria.

"We have one of three choices: Send in thousands of troops and win Militarily, hit Turkey very hard Financially and with Sanctions, or mediate a deal between Turkey and the Kurds!" Trump said in a Twitter post.

Also Read: US President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in impeachment inquiry

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)