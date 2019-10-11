International Development News
Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 11-10-2019 01:50 IST
Trump says mediating between Turkey and the Kurds is one of three U.S. options

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday mediating a deal between Turkey and the Kurds is one of three options available to the United States after Turkey's offensive in northeast Syria.

"We have one of three choices: Send in thousands of troops and win Militarily, hit Turkey very hard Financially and with Sanctions, or mediate a deal between Turkey and the Kurds!" Trump said in a Twitter post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

