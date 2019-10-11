Trump says U.S.-China trade talks went very well on Thursday

U.S. President Donald Trump said trade talks between U.S. and Chinese officials on Thursday went very well and the two sides had a very, very good negotiation.

Trump was speaking to reporters at the White House after top U.S. and Chinese negotiators met for the first time since late July to try to ease a bitter 15-month trade war.

